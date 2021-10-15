Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 285.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,364,000 after acquiring an additional 59,056 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $255.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $101.39 and a one year high of $260.76.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.