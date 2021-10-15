Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 450 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the first quarter valued at $35,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Renasant by 11.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Renasant stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Renasant’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

RNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

