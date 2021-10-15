Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) Short Interest Down 60.0% in September

Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PGRW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.75. 299,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,112. Progress Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGRW. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Progress Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $8,367,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Progress Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,017,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Progress Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $5,995,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Progress Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,874,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progress Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,518,000.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

