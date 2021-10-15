ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 132.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 8.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $635,508.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,417.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 8,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $701,287.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 358,717 shares of company stock valued at $32,619,327 and sold 20,850 shares valued at $1,929,320. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $109.66 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.56 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.35 and a 200-day moving average of $95.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.