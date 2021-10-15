ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 16.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of EQT by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

