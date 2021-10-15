ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 836 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 177.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $69.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.06%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

