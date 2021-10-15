ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 896.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.78.

Shares of RS stock opened at $146.26 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $105.01 and a one year high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

