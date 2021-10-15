ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Wingstop by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Wingstop by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 554.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Wingstop by 1,451.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING opened at $174.23 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 183.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.72.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 62.39%.

WING has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.61.

In other Wingstop news, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total transaction of $145,637.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $62,146.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.