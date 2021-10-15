Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 3,465 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.00.

Shares of IT stock opened at $310.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.42. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.86 and a 52 week high of $327.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total transaction of $1,311,675.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.