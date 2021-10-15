Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 8,480 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 67.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $183.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.77 and a 200-day moving average of $163.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.33 and a 12 month high of $194.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 94.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.23.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,554 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

