Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.14 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,520 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.84.

KEY stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

