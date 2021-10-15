Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 23,630 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,630 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Edison International by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

Shares of EIX opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

