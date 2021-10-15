Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,780 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in PPL by 392.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 115,226 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 26.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 35,555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 54.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,491 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 61.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 22.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,290,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,222,000 after purchasing an additional 234,251 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL opened at $28.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

