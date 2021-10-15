Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.90 Million

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $7,780.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for $10.98 or 0.00017895 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00070512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00109991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00069908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,201.52 or 0.99750239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.61 or 0.06238484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002647 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

