Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Issued By Cormark

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of EGO stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 530,401 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 4,850.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 297,776 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,688,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,746,000 after acquiring an additional 94,875 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

