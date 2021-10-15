Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Superior Gold Inc. Issued By Cormark (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Superior Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

Shares of CVE:SGI opened at C$0.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.53 million and a P/E ratio of 15.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.67. Superior Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.53.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$42.27 million during the quarter.

In other Superior Gold news, Director ZCR Corp. bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,598,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,455,321.28.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.