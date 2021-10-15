QS Investors LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

QS Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 39.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 23,065 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $535,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 8.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 34.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.66.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

