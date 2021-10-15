QS Investors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

QS Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 30.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTAP. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NetApp by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,034,826 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $75,201,000 after acquiring an additional 192,684 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 542,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,418,000 after acquiring an additional 346,021 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,178,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $302,985,000 after acquiring an additional 335,321 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $933,039 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.81.

NetApp stock opened at $92.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.08 and a 200-day moving average of $81.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.90 and a 1-year high of $94.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

