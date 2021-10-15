Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 90.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,444 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.18% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FINX opened at $50.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.41. Global X FinTech ETF has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $52.87.

