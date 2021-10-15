Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $2.04 Million Investment in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 85,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $12,972,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%. The firm had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Magnachip Semiconductor Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.