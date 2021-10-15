Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 124,285 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,285 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Orange were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 28.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after acquiring an additional 301,748 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orange by 5.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,236,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after buying an additional 64,927 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Orange by 18.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,108,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after buying an additional 175,223 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the first quarter valued at $13,458,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Orange by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,048,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after buying an additional 163,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORAN opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.30.

ORAN has been the topic of several research reports. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Orange in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

