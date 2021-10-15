Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Shares in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 90,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.06% of Welbilt as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Welbilt by 2,214.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Welbilt by 4,865.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the first quarter worth $109,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 36,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $847,933.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,609. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $443,705.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,789. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $23.67 on Friday. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.31.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. William Blair downgraded Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

