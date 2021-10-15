RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 990,700 shares, a growth of 199.1% from the September 15th total of 331,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Shares of ROLL stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.12. 1,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,097. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.68. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 104.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 31.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,059,000 after buying an additional 30,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.