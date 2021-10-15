Rebecca Cantieri Sells 4,592 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $105,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rebecca Cantieri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Momentive Global alerts:

On Wednesday, October 13th, Rebecca Cantieri sold 1,447 shares of Momentive Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $34,829.29.

On Monday, October 11th, Rebecca Cantieri sold 8,599 shares of Momentive Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $206,376.00.

MNTV opened at $24.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MNTV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $183,097,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $128,976,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $92,769,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.