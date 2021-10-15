REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 4,796.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 580.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 906,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after acquiring an additional 773,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,594,000 after acquiring an additional 220,966 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 10.2% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,340,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,828,000 after acquiring an additional 216,821 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 67,750.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 212,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 19.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,217,000 after acquiring an additional 135,823 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

RGNX opened at $36.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average is $35.71. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

