Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Shares Up 5.4%

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.02 and last traded at $58.90. 1,305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 58,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.86.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Regional Management alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 28.98 and a quick ratio of 28.98. The stock has a market cap of $604.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average of $49.40.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $99.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $292,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $227,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,766. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the third quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 1.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regional Management in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 16.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 8.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.