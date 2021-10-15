Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Short Interest Update

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, an increase of 91.4% from the September 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Ribbit LEAP stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.08. 45,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,839. Ribbit LEAP has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51.

Get Ribbit LEAP alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ribbit LEAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ribbit LEAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ribbit LEAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ribbit LEAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Ribbit LEAP by 32.8% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 203,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 50,341 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbit LEAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbit LEAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.