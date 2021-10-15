RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Down 56.5% in September

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,361. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $24.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

