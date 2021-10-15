RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Down 56.5% in September

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,361. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $24.24.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
