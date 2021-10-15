Rock Soffer Buys 12,000 Shares of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Stock

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Director Rock Soffer acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rock Soffer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Longeveron alerts:

On Monday, October 11th, Rock Soffer acquired 3,900 shares of Longeveron stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $13,455.00.

Shares of Longeveron stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Longeveron Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Longeveron in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Longeveron by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Longeveron in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new position in Longeveron in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Longeveron in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Longeveron

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.