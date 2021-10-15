RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Hits $61,320.45 on Exchanges (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $61,320.45 or 0.99862777 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $151.14 million and approximately $114,864.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 77.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000659 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,465 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

