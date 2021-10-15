Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Shares Up 8.3%

Rua Life Sciences Plc (LON:RUA) shot up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 165 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 162.50 ($2.12). 111,370 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 42,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.96).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Rua Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of £35.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 133.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 136.11.

Rua Life Sciences Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

