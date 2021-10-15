Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Buys $999,940.59 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 13,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.69 per share, for a total transaction of $999,940.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Istar Inc. bought 13,442 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.46 per share, for a total transaction of $974,007.32.

On Friday, October 8th, Istar Inc. bought 13,853 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,909.54.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,999 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $999,948.57.

On Monday, October 4th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,848 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,964.08.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,644 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.29 per share, for a total transaction of $999,968.76.

On Monday, September 27th, Istar Inc. acquired 657,894 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,944.00.

Safehold stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $95.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06 and a beta of -0.47.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Safehold by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 32,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Safehold by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

