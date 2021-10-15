Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,167 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 43.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 35,481 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% during the second quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,536,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,202,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 436,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after buying an additional 33,475 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 129.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,310,000 after buying an additional 897,159 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 223.6% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

SLB stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.