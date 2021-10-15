Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Short Interest Down 53.7% in September

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the September 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Scor stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.74. 6,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,640. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 7.50. Scor has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Scor will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Commerzbank raised shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

