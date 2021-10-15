Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.13.

NYSE SEE opened at $56.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $62.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.86.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $880,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 849,709 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,532,000 after purchasing an additional 731,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after purchasing an additional 652,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after purchasing an additional 572,027 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

