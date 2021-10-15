Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) Short Interest Down 46.8% in September

Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the September 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Searchlight Minerals stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. Searchlight Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.
About Searchlight Minerals
