Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) Short Interest Down 46.8% in September

Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the September 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Searchlight Minerals stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. Searchlight Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

Get Searchlight Minerals alerts:

About Searchlight Minerals

Searchlight Minerals Corp. is a natural resource company, which engages in the recovery of base and precious metals from reprocessing existing tailings. It holds interest in Clarkdale Slag Project, located in Clarkdale, Arizona, which is a reclamation project to recover precious and base metals from the reprocessing of slag produced from the smelting of copper ore mined at the United Verde Copper Mine in Jerome, Arizona.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Searchlight Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Searchlight Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.