Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $192.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to announce $192.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $193.08 million and the lowest is $192.50 million. Semtech reported sales of $154.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year sales of $735.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $730.80 million to $740.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $810.40 million, with estimates ranging from $803.40 million to $834.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Semtech.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Semtech’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.06. 332,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,421. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.09. Semtech has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $83.94.

In other news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $215,733.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,563.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.