SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,345 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth $216,192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Capri by 1,348.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,283 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Capri by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,737 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Capri in the second quarter valued at $64,362,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,363,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,562,000 after acquiring an additional 676,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $51.75 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.05.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.76.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.