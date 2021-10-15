SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 81.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Balchem by 11.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Balchem by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 264.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Balchem by 45.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after buying an additional 22,826 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Balchem by 8.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $152.84 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $97.32 and a one year high of $154.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.57 and a 200 day moving average of $133.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

