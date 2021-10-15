SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,561 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,524,000 after purchasing an additional 944,759 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 335.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,614,000 after purchasing an additional 660,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 9,049.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,165,000 after purchasing an additional 539,506 shares during the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,368,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,056,606.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 910,040 shares of company stock valued at $57,498,580. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.48.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

