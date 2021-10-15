SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 786 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of South State by 27.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,926,000 after purchasing an additional 571,417 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of South State by 15.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,879,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,645,000 after purchasing an additional 250,303 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of South State by 9.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,586,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,559,000 after purchasing an additional 140,207 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in South State by 10.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,260,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,936,000 after buying an additional 119,705 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in South State by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,052,000 after purchasing an additional 85,907 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSB shares. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stephens downgraded shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $77.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day moving average of $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.07. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $52.20 and a 52-week high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that South State Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. South State’s payout ratio is 38.28%.

In related news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

