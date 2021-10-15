SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 99.6% from the September 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 90.6 days.

OTCMKTS:SGLFF remained flat at $$10.25 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. SGL Carbon has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $12.62.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SGL Carbon in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

SGL Carbon SE operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of carbon and graphite products. It operates through the following business segments: Composites-Fibers & Materials and Graphite Materials & Systems. The Composites-Fibers & Materials segment covers all the material business based on carbon fiber, from raw materials to finished component.

