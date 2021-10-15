Sharpay Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,934.00 (S)

Sharpay (CURRENCY:S) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Sharpay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sharpay has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Sharpay has a total market capitalization of $716,954.96 and approximately $1,934.00 worth of Sharpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00070512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00109991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00069908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,201.52 or 0.99750239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.61 or 0.06238484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Sharpay Coin Profile

Sharpay’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,240,302,597 coins. Sharpay’s official website is sharpay.io . Sharpay’s official Twitter account is @sharpay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sharpay is medium.com/@sharpay

Sharpay Coin Trading

