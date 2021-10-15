Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.23. Shift4 Payments posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,215.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 43.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,179.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 936,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,743,000 after buying an additional 863,024 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 94.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,256,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,042,000 after buying an additional 610,875 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1,056.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,599,000 after purchasing an additional 507,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

FOUR traded up $4.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,606,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,046. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $104.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -77.15 and a beta of 2.35.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

