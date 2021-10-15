Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shore Bancshares.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHBI. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 104,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,789 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,094. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.21. Shore Bancshares has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $210.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

