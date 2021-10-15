Short Interest in Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Declines By 53.5%

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,836,700 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the September 15th total of 3,952,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCZF remained flat at $$3.26 during trading on Friday. Banco BPM has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

