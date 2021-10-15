Short Interest in Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Increases By 454.9%

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 421,700 shares, an increase of 454.9% from the September 15th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 383.4 days.

Shares of BBAJF opened at $1.83 on Friday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

Banco del Bajío SA provides commercial banking services to individuals, corporate and government institutions, and to small and medium enterprises. It also provides financing services to agribusiness. It offers a range of accounts with and without checkbooks, payroll accounts, different types of investments, electronic banking, mobile banking, electronic statements, credit cards, mortgage, CrediBajio services, insurances, foreign currency exchange, specialized banking, savings fund, credits and loans, agribusiness, and other services.

