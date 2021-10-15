Short Interest in Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Declines By 52.9%

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 588,200 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the September 15th total of 1,248,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,470.5 days.

CWQXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Castellum AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CWQXF remained flat at $$23.32 during midday trading on Friday. Castellum AB has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.17.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

