Short Interest in Coats Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Rises By 161.4%

Coats Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 161.4% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGGGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coats Group in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Coats Group alerts:

Shares of CGGGF remained flat at $$0.88 during trading hours on Friday. Coats Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01.

Coats Group Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial threads. The firm provides apparel, footwear, and accessories threads. It also offers performance materials including technical threads and yarn used in a range of industries such as automotive, household and recreation, medical, health and food, safety, telecoms, oil and gas, conductive, and composites.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.