Short Interest in Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Drops By 50.0%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CNAF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089. Commercial National Financial has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.34 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

